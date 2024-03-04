DONATE: Tenikka’s Books for Kids is back for Year 7!

Tenikka’s Books for Kids is back for a seventh year! From March 4-16, 2024, we are collecting new and very gently used books for local children from birth to 18 years old. This includes everything from picture books for babies, books for new readers, and chapter books for teens.

All the books collected during Tenikka’s Books for Kids book drive are given to kids who meet their reading goals during the Jacksonville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. The books come at no cost to the children or their families.

There are several ways to donate:

New this year, Tenikka’s Books for Kids is also excited to announce a new partnership with the nonprofit Library Foundation of Jacksonville. This means you can also make monetary donations that the Foundation will use to purchase books for local children that will also be distributed by the Jacksonville Public Library during the Summer Reading Program. You can donate to the Tenikka’s Books for Kids Fund with the Library Foundation of Jacksonville here: https://jacksonvillepubliclibraryfoundation-bloom.kindful.com/embeds/aa7d60dc-80f5-4bff-b572-0416baa9d370

Tenikka’s Books for Kids book collection drive serves two key purposes:

One, it encourages children to read, thus preventing the “summer slide” where kids lose two to three months of what they learned in school.

Two, it provides free books for children to build their own libraries at home.

Since it launched in 2018, Tenikka’s Books for Kids has put nearly 30,000 books in the hands of local children. Thank you for helping us give the gift of reading to local children and please make time to read with the children in your life!

