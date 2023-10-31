First Florida Credit Union helping Salvation Army collect food donations for families in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During this holiday season, Action News Jax Family Focus partner First Florida Credit Union is partnering with the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.

They’ll be collecting cans and non-perishable food items for local families in need.

Now through November 9, drop off your donation at any First Florida Credit Union branch in Duval County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.