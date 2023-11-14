First Tee of Northeast Florida, Jaguars Foundation host fundraiser for kids’ development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, a local youth development organization stepped up and onto the gold course to make a difference in our community.

The organization, First Tee of North Florida, partners with some former Jaguar players through the Jaguars Foundation.

The event was hosted by former Jags player Josh Scobee, and there was a great turnout. Participants teed off at Deerwood County Club, and all foursomes were paired with a Jaguar legend or a local celebrity, which included Action News Jax’s John Bachman and Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau, as well as a First Tee player.

Everyone came together for a great cause. First Tee is a youth development organization that helps kids build character by integrating the game of golf with life skills. It’s a great way for them to build self-confidence and can carry that into everything they do.

“We’re developing future leaders in the community, so we’re just happy to have the support of the Jacksonville Jaguars and others out here,” exclaimed event coordinator Aaron Carn.

The event aimed to raise a little over $50,000.

Action News Jax will let you know the final number once the count is complete.

