JSO hosting virtual hiring fair Tuesday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced it will host a virtual career fair on Tuesday afternoon.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in an online webinar. Attendees will get to hear about the ins and outs of becoming a police officer and what the position entails.

HR Recruiters will then end the session with information about benefits and the application process.

The next Police Academy class is scheduled to begin in January 2024.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity/equal access employer.

