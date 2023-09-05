ShowUsYourTeam: Here’s how you can support the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund in September

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund is kicking off a social media campaign this month to bring visibility to childhood cancer and the people who support patients and their families.

Coach Coughlin said no one fights childhood cancer alone; it takes a team.

That’s why Coughlin and Eli Manning are teaming up and asking friends, families, and fans to light up Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with positivity and photos showing their team.

It can be a photo of family, teammates, friends, teachers, coaches, co-workers, etc. that showcases the people you lean on; who motivate you; and pick up the slack when needed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

How it works:

1. Post a photo of your team now through September 30

2. Tag @tcjayfund and @tacklekidscancr

3. Use the hashtags #showusyourteam and #childhoodcancerawareness

4. Tag or encourage your friends or others to participate in the campaign.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here are the other ways you can support the Jay Fund this month:

Join Coach’s Fitness Challenge . Log your fitness activities in September, and you’ll earn points while raising money and awareness for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund so we can provide families with financial, emotional, and practical support as they face the unthinkable.

. Log your fitness activities in September, and you’ll earn points while raising money and awareness for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund so we can provide families with financial, emotional, and practical support as they face the unthinkable. Attend an upcoming event . Click here to see a full list .

. . Host an event to raise funds or awareness for the Jay Fund and families tackling childhood cancer.

to raise funds or awareness for the Jay Fund and families tackling childhood cancer. Shop the Jay Fund Warehouse Sale. Purchase golf polos, golf balls, and golf towels at a steeply discounted rate, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Jay Fund.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.