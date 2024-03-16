Wounded Warrior Project donates Mandalorian armor to 3 sick kids with Disney+ actress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As a means to give back to the community, the Wounded Warrior Project donated 3 sets of hand-made Mandalorian armor to 3 Clay County patients at Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital.

Emily Swallow, who plays the Armorer on the Disney+ show the Mandalorian, also joined forces with the Wounded Warrior Project for the donation.

Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital specializes in treating pediatric patients fighting serious illnesses.

Here is a little about each of the patients who received armor:

Kendall is 5 years old. He has a rare disease known as WARS-2 (fewer than 50 cases worldwide). He uses a wheelchair, has muscle weakness and can deal with seizures. His mom said he is still an energetic, fun-loving kid. The whole family loves Star Wars. Kendall was identified because he wore a Star Wars shirt to an appointment that happened to be on May 4.

Jedidah is 9 years old. His nickname is Jedi. He also has a rare disease, known as Cri-du-chat or 5P Minus. He had a chromosome (the 5th one) that did not develop properly. He uses a trach and ventilator to help with daily life. He has a small head and is generally undersized. He has developmental delays and is non-verbal. His mom said he does use sounds and cries to communicate. Jedi also uses a wheelchair.

Immanuel is 14 and the oldest of the 3. He was born with spina bifida and a brain stem malformation. His speech was delayed as he was growing up. His mom said he is artistic and loves costumes. Immanuel uses hand crutches.

