Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Miami Dolphins have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Miami Dolphins history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Miami Dolphins history.

#10. Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

- Date: Nov 10, 1968

- Final score: 21-17

- Largest deficit: 17

#9. Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

- Date: Nov 12, 1989

- Final score: 31-23

- Largest deficit: 17

#8. Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers

- Date: Oct 29, 2000

- Final score: 28-20

- Largest deficit: 17

#7. Miami Dolphins @ Atlanta Falcons

- Date: Oct 15, 2017

- Final score: 20-17

- Largest deficit: 17

#6. Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers

- Date: Nov 14, 1971

- Final score: 24-21

- Largest deficit: 18

#5. Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns

- Date: Jan 4, 1986

- Final score: 24-21

- Largest deficit: 18

#4. Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

- Date: Nov 27, 1994

- Final score: 28-24

- Largest deficit: 18

#3. Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

- Date: Dec 4, 2005

- Final score: 24-23

- Largest deficit: 21

#2. Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens

- Date: Sep 18, 2022

- Final score: 42-38

- Largest deficit: 21

#1. Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

- Date: Dec 15, 1974

- Final score: 34-27

- Largest deficit: 24