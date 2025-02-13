BOLO: Police seeking suspect in shooting outside downtown Sulzbacher shelter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help finding the suspect responsible for a downtown shooting last month.

Action News Jax told you on Sunday, January 19th when a person was shot outside the Sulzbacher shelter on East Adams Street just before noon.

Police say the man pictured had walked up to the victim before arguing with them.

The suspect then shot the victim and ran away.

The victim survived but was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The shelter was temporarily closed.

If you know the suspect or have any further details on the shooting, you’re asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

You can also leave an anonymous tip and potentially get an award by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at -866-845-TIPS.

