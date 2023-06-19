Brantley County woman missing since last October found dead

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Fla — The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office stated that the car and body of Donna Flowers has been found trapped in a pond.

The pond where the car was found is in the heavily wooded area of Hortense. According to authorities, there is no evidence to suspect foul play was involved.

BCSO states that the case is still an open investigation, however.

