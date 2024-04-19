BREAKING: JFRD says 1 person dead in fire at Southside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is at the scene of a deadly apartment fire on Belle Rive Boulevard.

Action News Jax was alerted of the fire by a post by JFRD on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 4:47 a.m.

A spokesperson for JFRD told Action News Jax that one person died in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger is on her way to the scene and is working to find out more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you when we learn more.

