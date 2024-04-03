Child in critical condition after hit by car in Grand Park area, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said a child was critically injured when hit by a car at the intersection of Kings Road and Division Street.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Division is currently blocking both directions of Kings Road at Division Street due to the crash investigation.

Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger is at the scene working to learn more.

