Child in critical condition after hit by sedan on Barnes Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 4-year-old child was hit by a car on Barnes Road.

According to detectives, at around 8 a.m., a mother and her child were in the parking lot of Heather Ridge apartments when the child darted out into the roadway and was hit by a 4-door sedan traveling eastbound. The child was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the sedan stopped immediately and is cooperating with law enforcement. Police said there is no indication that impairment played a factor in the crash.

The 6200 block of Barnes Road is blocked while Traffic Homicide detectives conduct their investigation.

Two nearby school zones in the area that were active at the time of the crash. The child, however, doesn’t attend either of the schools. The crash also didn’t occur within either school zone, and the child and mother were not on the side of a roadway that had a sidewalk. Therefore, police said school zones are not a factor in this case.

