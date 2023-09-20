Gateway Jax to hold release renderings on new downtown project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another large development project is coming to Downtown Jacksonville, and a real estate group is set to announce the new plans at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Last week, Action News Jax told you about the new $464 million project with new apartments, green spaces and retail coming to Downtown Jacksonville, with the Pearl Street District District being one of the main areas impacted.

Now, Gateway Jax is set to release new renderings and details on another huge revitalization alongside real estate developers, Mayor Donna Deegan and city council members.

Action News Jax will be at the event and will bring you more information later today. Be sure to stay tuned!

