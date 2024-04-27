No injuries after fire breaks out at Arlington Hardees, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said there are no injuries after a fire broke out at a Hardees on Merrill Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol traffic map, the fire started at around 3:45 a.m.

JFRD said crews were sent back out to the scene later in the morning to address smoldering concerns. When Action News Jax arrived at the scene, fire fighters were still there, but the fire appeared to be out.

The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

