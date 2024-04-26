Firefighters contain large brush fire on Jacksonville’s Southside, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department put out a large brush fire in a wooded area off Kirbo Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax was alerted about the fire by a viewer at 2:09 a.m. Action News Jax’s Logan MacDonald went to the scene and saw several JFRD firefighters and Florida Forest Service personnel at the scene.

JFRD confirmed with Action News Jax that it was fighting a brush fire and that the fire was now under control.

Action News Jax is still waiting to hear about what potentially caused the fire from JFRD and FFS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: 2024 NFL Draft: The Jaguars select WR Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd pick after trading down

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.