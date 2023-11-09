JEA fixes Mandarin water main break, beginning road restoration process

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 6:44 a.m.- JEA announced that the damaged pipe has been completed.

The organization believes the leak was caused when a communications contractor hit the pipe next to a fused joint.

Crews are in the process of restoring water pressure to the affected and will begin working on road restoration within the next hour.

JEA is working to repair a water main break that crosses Loretto Road, just west of Old St. Augustine Road.

A JEA spokesperson told Action News Jax that crews responded to the area Wednesday night to a leak and discovered the issue was to a water main that crosses Loretto Road. The crew has been at the site throughout the evening and is beginning to make repairs.

As a result, two travel lanes of Loretto Road are closed, but traffic can still flow in both directions. JEA said that it will open an additional travel lane to help move morning traffic once the repair is made and the excavation is safe.

The only JEA customers affected were St. Joseph’s Historic Church and the Cody Enrichment Center. Both entities share the same building and are currently without water and under a boil water advisory. Everyone else in the area is safe.

JEA said that following the water main repair, road restoration will take most of the day. However, crews do plan to open the additional travel lane within the next 2 hours.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

