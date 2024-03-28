No one hurt in Eastside house fire, extensive damage to home, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is at the scene of a house fire on East 16th Street.

According to a JFRD spokesperson, the call came in just after 5 a.m. There were no injuries or deaths, but the home suffered extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of 16th street. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) March 28, 2024

