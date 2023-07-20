JSO: 3 people shot in 2 overnight shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two overnight shootings that left three people injured.

The first shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Lem Turner Road in the Riverview area.

Officers responded to the location and discovered two victims: a woman that was shot in the torso and a man shot in the face. Both victims were in their 30s and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that the victims were traveling south in a car on Lem Turner Road when they were shot at from the car next to them. The suspect vehicle is an unknown make and model blue sedan occupied by an unknown suspect or suspects.

The second shooting happened at around midnight Thursday on Claudia Spencer Street in the Longbranch area.

Officers responded to the area and located a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in her home. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect shot into the woman’s home, striking her multiple times.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

