JSO: Man arrested following deadly shooting in front of Duclay business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a man after he shot and killed another man in front of a store on Townsend Road.

According to detectives, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area and located a man lying in front of a business with multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

When officers were establishing a parameter, the suspect walked up to officers and turned himself in. The suspect, 21-year-old Sameer Jamal Ramesar, was arrested for murder.

JSO is still speaking with witnesses and collecting surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

