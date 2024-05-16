JSO: Motorcyclist dead after failing to make turn on Prichard Road, all lanes blocked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly traffic crash on Prichard Road.

Detectives said that at around 4:58 a.m., traffic was stopped going eastbound on Prichard Road, and as the light turned green, a motorcyclist came speeding past in the left lane. The 35-year-old man driving the motorcycle failed to clear the corner and hit the raised median before losing control.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said he was traveling at a very high rate of speed and wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Prichard Road is closed in both directions at Perimeter Industrial Parkway and will remain closed for the next 45 minutes

This is the 62nd traffic death in Duval County this year and the 9th involving a motorcycle.

