Weather turning dryer, hotter with weekend rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says the weather is turning dryer and warmer before rain comes in this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says Thursday morning will be nice and quiet with mild temperatures in the 70s. The afternoon will be sunny and hot with temperatures making the 90s. Friday will be more of the same.

The weekend will start dry, but a few showers and storms will roll in late Saturday and will linger through Sunday morning.

However, the weekend shouldn’t be a total washout.

Temperatures will go down slightly next week with an onshore wind pattern.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot! High: 91

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 69

FRI: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High 90/Low 69

SAT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Storms Late. High 93/Low 70

SUN: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy. High 90/Low 71

MON: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. High 89/Low 67

TUE: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. High 90/Low 67

WED: Mostly Sunny. High 92/Low 68

