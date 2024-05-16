Dozens of people attend first community huddle for ‘Stadium of the Future’ to share thoughts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Watch FOX30 at 10:00 p.m. for full coverage, and to hear from residents who attended the first “Stadium of the Future” community huddle.

Mandarin High School saw dozens of residents gathering Wednesday night for the first community huddle for the proposed “Stadium of the Future,” following a nearly $2 billion deal to the city council just yesterday.

Most of the people spoken to who also took the mic during the huddle’s Q&A had a lot of good things to say about the stadium deal of the future. Some folks were skeptical about their tax dollars, but there was mainly a lot of positive feedback.

The packed auditorium witnessed Mayor Donna Deegan, Jaguars President Mark Lamping, and the city’s lead negotiator Mike Weinstein presenting the deal’s merits, highlighting its significance for Jacksonville’s future.

Residents shared their perspectives on the nearly $2 billion deal. While some expressed excitement over the potential economic and community benefits, others raised concerns about traffic, season tickets, and the allocation of taxpayer funds.

The city and the Jacksonville Jaguars will split the renovation portion 50/50 with each spending $625 million. The city will also put an extra $150 million into maintenance on the existing stadium.

Mayor Deegan explained the deal, framing it in relatable terms: “You get a new car for the same cost as the old car... and did I mention no new taxes...”

Despite the varied viewpoints, there seemed to be a prevailing sentiment in favor of the deal.

“What we heard tonight is no different than what we think the sentiment is throughout Jacksonville,” remarked Mark Lamping. “There is a significant majority of people that want to see the Jaguars stay here, and they want to see the new stadium happen.”

However, the deal still hangs in the balance, awaiting approval from the City Council before it can proceed to NFL scrutiny.

While tonight marked a significant milestone, there’s still much work ahead before the vision of the Stadium of the Future becomes a reality.

