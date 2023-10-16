JSO: Man shot in leg during attempted robbery in the North Shore neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Norwood Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a local hospital after a shooting victim arrived. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that he was riding his bike when two suspects tried to rob him. He was shot in the leg in a scuffle before the suspects fled.

The victim was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read: Local church group returns home from Israel after being stranded due to Hamas attacks

Detectives are currently working to make contact with potential witnesses and find video surveillance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-45-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: JSO: Man shot and killed in domestic dispute on Jacksonville’s Northside

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.