JSO: Two shot during argument at home in Arlington neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an argument led to two people getting shot.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, at around midnight, officers responded to Holly Point Drive and found a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was shot several times in the chest and the woman was shot once in the arm. They were both transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition, and the woman has already been released from the hospital.

Detectives believe the shooting happened at a home during an argument. However, the incident is not domestic, as the victims don’t live together or are related. Police said they do seem to know each other though.

Read: Could mass shooting in Maine have been prevented through Red Flag Law?

No children were involved or in the home at the time of the shooting, and there is no suspect information available at this time.

JSO has detectives canvassing the area for possible witnesses and video surveillance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: New details in arrest of former DCPS boys basketball coach accused of having sex with a minor

Shooting investigation on Holly Point Dr.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.