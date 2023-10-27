New details in arrest of former DCPS boys basketball coach accused of having sex with a minor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former boys basketball coach for Duval County Public Schools and retired NBA player is in jail, accused of having sex with a minor.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Paul Mcpherson was the former coach for Englewood High School, and he also played in the NBA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s inmate page said he’s facing 5 felony charges including unlawful sexual activity with a minor, plus several misdemeanor charges.

An unredacted report that Action News Jax obtained from a source showed there was a lot of physical and online evidence that led to his arrest. This included DNA evidence and online messages.

“It’s a good school, I’m surprised,” Gayle Jackson, whose granddaughter attends Englewood High, said.

Mcpherson is in jail tonight, accused of having sex with a minor. His mugshot hasn’t been released.

Related Story: Englewood High School coach accused of ‘unlawful sexual activity with a minor,’ DCPS says

The unredacted report said the victim was a 16-year-old girl. The report also stated the two engaged in sexual activity on more than one occasion and smoked together. At one point, she allegedly told Englewood staff members about it -- adding she saw the 45-year-old possibly taking a photo or video of her during one of their sexual encounters.

McPherson had a very short stint in the NBA playing for the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors.

The same unredacted report also stated that Mcpherson offered to drive the student home from school several times, and told her to walk to a fast food restaurant nearby so nobody would see her get in the car.

Read: Coast Guard said it’s suspended search for fishermen who went missing off Brunswick coast

“I think it’s deplorable if he’s guilty... If it’s true I think it’s deplorable because that’s a position of trust and that would be really sad to hear,” Jackson said.

Since January 2022, Action News Jax has reported on at least 5 other employees throughout DCPS schools who faced criminal charges, two of which had their charges dropped. They include former janitor Wayne Williams who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 51 months in state prison. Another was Jeffrey Clayton who is accused of molesting a high school student. He is still going through the court process.

The district said under the presumption of innocence, Mcpherson is still a district employee in a non-pay status, pending further action.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In a message to families, the school said he was reassigned from the school to district duties with no student contact on Sept. 5 following the initial allegations. He is set to face a judge for the first time on Friday morning.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.