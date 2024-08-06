JSO: Unidentified man found dead in road, foul play suspected, Wesconnett Blvd shut down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with possible foul play on Wesconnett Boulevard.

At around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area to assist Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a person down in the road. Upon arrival, an unidentified man was found lying in the road unresponsive.

JFRD pronounced him dead at the scene. Detectives with JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units responded and are conducting an investigation.

Detectives said it’s unclear what lead up to the incident, so the classification of this case is still pending. However, external injuries on the victim have led detectives to believe foul play is likely involved.

JSO said it’s shutting down the road in both directions between 103rd Street and 105th Street for approximately 2 hours while it conducts its investigation. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

Action News Jax is actively working to find out more and will update you with the latest.

