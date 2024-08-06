Hurricane Debby: Boy, 13, dies after tree falls onto Florida home

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Levy County said a teenager was killed after a tree fell onto his home while Hurricane Debby was passing over the area.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office said the deadly accident happened around 8 a.m. at 8770 NW 168 Place.

When the first responders arrived, they found a large tree that had fallen into a mobile home.

Deputies said a 13-year-old boy was crushed to death inside of the home.

