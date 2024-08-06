FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Debby continues to spin over Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Debby as it hovers over Southeast Georgia as a tropical storm.

Due to Debby, the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day through Tuesday.

A Flood Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning have been issued for Jacksonville north into Southeast Georgia

Here are the specifics for Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia based on the current forecast track:

RAINFALL: Scattered gusty showers will continue to spin around Debby today for Northeast Florida and especially Southeast Georgia. An additional 1-3 inches of rainfall is possible in spots from Jacksonville north into Brunswick. Less than a 10th of an inch for Lake City, FL. 1-2″ for Waycross, GA.

WIND: Sustained winds will average 15-25 mph with gusts of 30 mph+ in Jacksonville. SE Georgia will see gusts of 40+ mph on Tuesday. This could bring down a few trees with saturated soils.

OCEAN: Seas will average 8 - 12 + feet off the Ga. & Fl. coast. Surf will be to 6-10+ feet. There will be an offshore wind, so surfers will be out. Be sure to have a buddy or swim near a lifeguard as rip currents will be present.

RIP CURRENTS: A high to very high rip current risk at area beaches. The best advice is to stay out of the ocean.

POWER OUTAGES: Sporadic power outages are still possible, especially in SE Georgia where wind gusts will be 40+ mph today with saturated soils.

THE TROPICS: Another tropical wave will move across the Caribbean this week with at least some potential for longer term development over the Northwestern Caribbean or Central or Western Gulf of Mexico.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day - Cloudy and gusty with scattered showers. Downpours likely in Southeast Georgia. High: 85

TONIGHT: Still gusty with coastal showers. Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. High: 86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. High: 92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. High: 93

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms. High: 91

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 91

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms. High: 90

