JSO: Woman shot through apartment by unknown suspect at Pottsburg Creek Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was shot at Pottsburg Creek Apartments on Bowden Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 1 a.m., officers responded to the complex and located a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported her to a local hospital where she is stable and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the woman was shot while inside her apartment by someone from the outside. Police think the shooting was targeted, but they aren’t sure if the woman was the intended target.

Read: ‘People want neighborhood schools:’ Community shares concerns at Duval County School Board meeting

There is no suspect information or motive at this time. Detectives are collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and reviewing video evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: Sources: City leaders want to use JEA as ‘piggy bank’ to help pay for stadium renovations

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.