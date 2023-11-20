School bus crash prompts traffic delays on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is at the scene of a school bus crash on Ricker Road.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved a bus and a sedan. Traffic officers are out there now directing traffic. However, it couldn’t confirm if there were any injuries.

Action News Jax reached out to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department about any potential injuries and asked DCPS for a statement on the crash.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

