Suspect at-large after leading troopers on police chase, runs into woods, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said it’s trying to catch an at-large suspect, who ran into the woods off I-10 East.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to FHP’s spokesperson, troopers got a call that a vehicle was driving recklessly in the area. When troopers approached the car, it sped off and started a police chase.

Troopers were able to corner the driver, but he and the passenger got out of the car and ran into the woods. Troopers quickly detained the passenger, but the driver is still at large. The K9s were released to track the driver.

Action News Jax has a crew on the way and will update you as events unfold.

Read: Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chair of Fox, News Corp

⚠️Media / Public Advisory ⚠️



We have a large police presence in the area of I-10 and US 301, due to a vehicle pursuit. Vehicle fled from Troopers and bailed out on foot into the tree line. Numerous officers and assets on site tracking suspect. pic.twitter.com/0SJBXVUYHW — FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 21, 2023

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.