Brunswick to hold annual Art Teachers’ Art Exhibit in August

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Brunswick annual Art Teachers’ Art Exhibit is set to open on the first Friday of August.

Showcasing the work of the community’s local art teachers, the exhibit will include an opening community reception on Aug. 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.

“We are delighted to share the work of these talented teachers right before the beginning of the school year,” Heather Heath, Executive Director said in a statement. “They inspire our local students with their creativity and their artwork is always so imaginative and diverse. We are fortunate to have such amazing art teachers in our community.”

According to Golden Isles Arts & Humanities, the show will include work in a range of media and many pieces will be for sale.

The exhibit will run through Sept. 29. The art exhibit hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and during performances and events Admission is free.

For more information about the exhibit or to find complete details about upcoming shows, contact Golden Isles Arts and Humanities at 912-262-6934 or email at info@goldenislesarts.org. You can also visit the website by clicking here.

