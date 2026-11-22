KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian attack struck an apartment building in a village near Ukraine's capital on Sunday, killing at least three people and wounding four others, authorities said. Nearly a dozen people were feared buried beneath the rubble.

The morning strike destroyed the five-story building in Dymer, north of Kyiv. Rescuers evacuated nine people, including a child, while another child was hospitalized with injuries. Search and rescue teams worked to find possible survivors, with Ukraine's State Emergency Service reporting earlier Sunday that 11 were still believed to be trapped.

“When (the explosion came), I literally flipped over in bed,” said Mykola Osadnyi, a relative of some of the missing who lived nearby. “My father-in-law … was screaming, ‘Save me, I’m burning!’” he said.

Another resident, Olena Kharkavliuk, said her daughter’s classmate and her mother were among those buried in the debris.

Russia reports air alert in Kaliningrad

Meanwhile, a rare air alert sounded in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave near Poland and Lithuania, according to the local governor, as claims circulated online of drone activity near a major naval base there.

The alert late Saturday in Kaliningrad came hours after a drone strike in the Gulf of Finland set fire to a Russian cargo ship bound for the region, which is a key base for Russia's Baltic Fleet. Finnish emergency services were still working to extinguish the blaze on Sunday.

Photos and video posted online show drone activity around the city of Baltiysk, where much of the fleet is stationed. But The Associated Press couldn't immediately verify the authenticity of the images.

According to local media, air raid sirens were heard in Kaliningrad for the first time since Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Kaliningrad governor, Alexei Besprozvannykh, said that “a suspicious object coming from the direction of Lithuania” triggered the alert in the Nemansky district near the Lithuanian border, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) northeast of Baltiysk.

Lithuania denies involvement

On Russian Telegram channels, posts by users saying they were Baltiysk residents described air defenses working during the night. They featured photos and videos of bright streaks against the night sky, with crackling sounds heard in the background.

Kaliningrad authorities on Sunday denounced as fake a photo purportedly taken in Baltiysk that showed clouds of smoke rising into the night sky and an orange haze glowing on the horizon.

As of Sunday morning, Russian authorities had reported no casualties or damage in Kaliningrad.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys wrote on X that Lithuania “categorically rejects false claims” regarding the country’s involvement in a drone attack against the region.

“The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case.”

Lithuania's authorities also said they hadn't recorded any drones or similar objects flying through the country’s airspace the previous night.

Finnish rescuers battle fire aboard Russian cargo ship

Meanwhile, firefighting operations aboard the Russian Sparta II cargo ship were still underway Sunday afternoon in rough weather, Finnish authorities told a news conference.

The contents of the ship's cargo remained unknown, they added. Finnish emergency teams had not entered the ship and were trying to extinguish the blaze from the outside, the officials said.

The Sparta II drifted into Finland's territorial waters after being struck by drones, the Finnish Border Guard said.

A Border Guard representative told Finnish broadcaster Yle that the crew had been transferred to a Russian rescue ship. Once the fire has been extinguished, a Russian team would move the vessel out of Finland's waters, the official said.

Both Helsinki and Moscow have suggested that the drones that struck the ship were Ukrainian. Ukrainian officials did not comment.

“The question of whether the ship and its cargo should be seized has been considered,” Jukka-Pekka Lumilahti, director of maritime operations at the Finnish Border Guard, said, according to Yle. “From a rescue perspective, bringing the ship to a Finnish port is extremely risky.”

More civilians killed in Ukraine and Russia

Also on Sunday, one civilian died and three others were injured after Russian forces hit a grocery store in Vyshneve, a western suburb of Kyiv, according to the head of the regional military administration.

In Russia’s Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border, a drone attacked a civilian vehicle on Sunday and killed its driver, according to local Gov. Egor Kovalchuk.

Attacks on the Russia-occupied Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine killed a cyclist and wounded three other people, Kremlin-installed local leader Leonid Pasechnik said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 161 of the 186 Russian drones launched overnight, including 56 jet-powered drones, according to Ukraine's air force.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday said that its forces shot down or suppressed 170 Ukrainian drones during the night — including over Russian regions, the occupied Crimean Peninsula and the Black and Azov Seas. It didn't say how many were launched.

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