WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration is planning to hike tariffs on Chinese goods by an additional 20% and raise import taxes on products from the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other major trading partners.

The new tariffs proposed on Wednesday are meant to discourage excessive factory output in those economies, boosted by subsidies and other trade barriers that the Republican administration says allow overseas companies to flood global markets with cheap goods and put American manufacturers at a disadvantage. The taxes are also intended to help replace the tariff revenues lost after the Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump could not declare an economic emergency to bypass Congress and impose across-the-board tariffs.

The duties stem from investigations into the trade practices of 12 countries, the 27-member EU and the self-governing island of Taiwan.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said he did not expect the tariffs to rattle the global economy.

“We’ve talked to our trading partners about this — they know what we’re proposing,” Greer told CNBC. “I think a lot of this is baked in, and I don’t think any of these would actually take effect earlier than a couple months from now.”

The tariffs, rolled out the day before Thanksgiving, demonstrate the Trump administration's willingness to continue imposing tariffs even after voters in this month's midterm elections punished Republicans by handing majorities in the House and the Senate to Democrats. About two-thirds of voters said that Trump's policies had made the economy worse, according to The AP Voter Poll, a sweeping survey of the American electorate conducted in all 50 states.

Trump has promised that the import taxes will bring back manufacturing jobs and reduce the federal deficit, but last year's tariffs contributed to higher inflation that angered voters and led to calls by Democratic lawmakers to require congressional approval going forward.

Tariffs may be here to stay despite electoral sweep

While many Democrats campaigned against tariffs, any effort to overturn them will face major challenges even after they take control of both chambers next year. Some Democrats will likely support some of the tariffs, particularly on China. And Trump can veto any legislation that seeks to overturn the import taxes.

After roughly two years of seemingly arbitrary tariffs imposed on a range of trading partners from Canada and Europe to Brazil, the duties announced Wednesday reflect a key goal of Trump's trade officials: Pushing back against subsidized factories overseas that can produce and export goods regardless of market conditions.

At the same time, Ryan Majerus, a trade lawyer and former official in Trump's first term who also served in the Biden administration, said the Trump administration took steps — such as not stacking these duties on top of earlier tariffs imposed in July — to mitigate the impact on consumers.

“This is kind of their legacy tariffs,” Majerus said. “This is the one that most closely encapsulates what they’re trying to do, while also having a degree of recognition of the midterm results of the angst over tariffs.”

The small business advocacy group We Pay the Tariffs, which urged Congress to roll back all tariffs after the election, slammed Wednesday's maneuver.

“Three weeks ago, voters unambiguously rejected tariffs that have worsened the affordability crisis and devastated small businesses,” Dan Anthony, executive director of the group, said in a prepared statement. “Customers can’t afford more price increases, but small businesses can’t afford to absorb tariffs on top tariffs either."

Brazil and China will face some of the biggest hits

The levies will be imposed pursuant to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which permits the president to impose import taxes and other sanctions against countries found to engage in unreasonable or discriminatory trade practices.

A senior Trump administration official told reporters that the new tariffs would be consistent with the trade deals that Trump reached last year with dozens of countries after threatening severe tariff hikes.

Brazil was separately singled out Wednesday for extra punishment after talks on trade issues stalled. The U.S. is proposing higher import taxes for raw and refined sugar and a new 10% tariff on aircraft, a move that would hit Embraer, Brazil’s largest aircraft maker.

For some Chinese goods, the new 20% tariff will be stacked on top of other import taxes for a total rate of 45%.

Vietnam also faces a 20% rate, pending finalization of trade talks, the USTR said on Wednesday. The tariffs for other trading partners range from 10% to 18%.

The U.S. and China last year reached a trade truce that is set to expire on Jan. 10, 2027. Greer told CNBC that the administration is proposing a "broad exemption" for $30 billion worth of Chinese goods in line with the truce.

Trump met last week in Shenzhen, China, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and plans to host him next month at the Group of 20 summit in Florida, an event at which the truce and issues over access to rare earth minerals and China's purchases of American agricultural products could be discussed again.

On Wednesday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs again stated its opposition while calling for the U.S. to resolve the issue through dialogue. “A tariff war or a trade war serves no party’s interests,” spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

The tariffs won't stack on top of other taxes on cars and steel

The new import taxes are targeted to specific products and would not stack on top of separate tariffs on automobiles, steel, aluminum and other products that the administration has separately imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Nor would they stack on top of levies of 10% to 12.5% announced in July for 60 trading partners that the White House said have inadequately enforced bans on goods produced by forced labor.

Other nations facing the new tariffs are Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand and Vietnam. Two other countries face pending investigations: Mexico and Norway.

The USTR posted extensive reports on each country's alleged unfair trade practices, with the report on China reaching 456 pages. The Section 301 law requires specific analysis of each country's trade practices to pass legal muster.

Wednesday's duties will likely face legal challenges, as Trump's forced labor tariffs already have. At least some of the forced labor duties could be overturned, Majerus said, because the USTR didn't provide extensive evidence for each of the 60 countries affected by those duties.

The Associated Press confirmed the planned tariff announcement ahead of the call, according to people who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. The plans were reported earlier on Tuesday by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.

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AP writers Mae Anderson in New York City and Huizhong Wu in Bangkok contributed to this report.

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