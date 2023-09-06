Amount lost to only the scams reported last year: $9 Billion. Clark runs down an alarming list of current cons, and what they all have in common. Also today, Clark updates his journey renting storage, with new insights on what renters of storage units need to know.
- Scam-a-rama Line Up: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Renting Storage: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here's how to keep yourself safe
- Blue-tick scammers target consumers who complain on X
- Best Buy scam alert! People are pretending to be members of the Geek Squad. How to spot it. -USA TODAY
- New Amazon scams are making the rounds. Here's how to avoid them
- Scammers impersonate well-known companies, recruit for fake jobs on LinkedIn and other job platforms
- FTC Cautions Consumers on Heels of Latest Zelle Scam
- You got the apartment! Spot rental listing scams before you pay
- 7 Best Free Cloud Storage Options in 2023 – Clark.com
- What Is a Solid-State Drive (SSD)?
- How To Buy Term Life Insurance in 7 Easy Steps
- Is There a Limit to Americans' Self-Storage Addiction? Billions of Dollars Say Nope
- Clark Deals – The best laptop deals available now
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 09.06.23 Scam Hit List / Heavy Lift: Renting A Storage Unit appeared first on Clark Howard.