Max Slashes Annual Subscription Prices for Limited Time

Are you a cord cutter who is a fan of HBO content? Now is a great time to consider adding a Max subscription to your streaming TV options.

The popular video streaming service is running a limited-time deal on annual subscriptions that could save you some serious cash over the course of a year.

And the best part? The deal is open to new, returning and existing customers.

Let’s take a look at the details.

Max Offers Limited-Time Discount on Annual Subscriptions

For a limited time, you can get more than 40% off the annual price of a Max annual subscription. This offer applies to both the ad-supported and ad-free tiers of the service.

The “catch” is that you must pay for the entire year upfront instead of monthly installments.

Here are the pricing details:

You can sign up for this deal from March 14, 2024 to April 9, 2024. The deal is available to new, returning and even select existing customers.

Existing customers who are paying monthly can convert to annual plans to get the deal. Even existing annual plan subscribers can lock in the listed prices on an upgrade of their service. Unfortunately, it seems as though existing annual plan customers who are looking to extend their current subscription status would be out of luck.

The advertised savings for these annual discounts are between 42-45% off when compared to paying the full monthly price for a year.

For example, you can lock in a full year of ad-supported streaming for $69.99 as opposed to paying $119.88 on 12 monthly installments of the regular monthly rate ($9.99).

Paying for one of the ad-free tiers does unlock higher-quality streaming options and the ability to download content for offline consumption. Some streamers may see that as a worthwhile investment while the price is low.

It’s worth noting that after your first year, you’ll be set to automatically renew at the market rate for an annual subscription moving forward. But you’re able to cancel that at any time before the renewal date, so just set yourself a calendar reminder to follow up.

Is a Max Subscription Worth It?

If you’ve never subscribed to Max before, you’re probably wondering if it’s worth paying for even at a discounted price.

After all, you're making a year-long commitment with this deal. And the discounted price of this service is still more than what you may be paying for a service like Paramount+ or Peacock.

As a part of covering streaming TV for Team Clark, I have subscribed to almost every video streaming service available to determine which are good values.

And even though it's one of the more expensive options in the category, I consider Max to be one of the best available and well worth my annual subscription price on the ad-supported tier.

You can read my full review of the service, but here are a few reasons I like it:

The on-demand TV content library is deep and diverse. If you're a fan of any of the great HBO Originals of past or present, you're likely to find them here. Whether it's "The Sopranos," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," or "Game of Thrones," you'll be able to access the complete series on Max. It's also the exclusively streaming home of "Friends." But that's not all, you'll also get access to shows from other Warner Bros. Discovery properties like HGTV, Food Network, HISTORY and more.

If you're a fan of any of the great HBO Originals of past or present, you're likely to find them here. Whether it's "The Sopranos," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," or "Game of Thrones," you'll be able to access the complete series on Max. It's also the exclusively streaming home of "Friends." But that's not all, you'll also get access to shows from other Warner Bros. Discovery properties like HGTV, Food Network, HISTORY and more. The movie library is solid, too. Thanks to the Warner Bros. library of content, you'll also get access to plenty of well-known movies. Some of the popular titles include "Barbie," "Batman" and other options from DC Comics.

Thanks to the Warner Bros. library of content, you'll also get access to plenty of well-known movies. Some of the popular titles include "Barbie," "Batman" and other options from DC Comics. B/R Sports Add-On is included for a limited time. This gives sports fans access to some live sporting events without paying for cable or live TV streaming services. Some key game broadcasts included are: NCAA March Madness, NBA on TNT, NHL on TNT, MLB on TBS and Team USA soccer. Note that this access may not remain for the duration of your annual subscription, though. Max says B/R Sports Add-On access is "subject to change at any time during your promotional period."

Will you be taking advantage of this deal? Are you already a Max subscriber? If so, how do you like it? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

