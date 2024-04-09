Some consumers are not so happy with Taskrabbit’s ‘Happiness Pledge’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Navy veteran Aliah Humber was trying to get used to civilian life. She had just moved to Orlando and needed help mounting a TV on the wall.

A Google search led her to Taskrabbit, an online service that connects people with skilled taskers for many types of jobs; like electrical, plumbing, and handyman work. She chose a contractor with an hourly rate of $70.

“He started drilling. Immediately, the power went out and he looked at the breaker box,” Humber said.

The drill bit went all the way through the electrical panel on the other side of the wall, creating two holes through the circuits.

“There were definitely sparks. It was extremely scary. And he tried to act like everything was fine, but I saw the panic in his face,” Humber explained.

She said the Tasker then told her he needed to go check the line outside.

Humber continued, “He just left. He said he would be right back and walked out the door and didn’t come back in.”

She had to spend several nights in a hotel, lost all the food in her refrigerator and paid over $4,000 for a new panel. Leaving her in shock over the nearly $5,000 this ordeal cost her.

