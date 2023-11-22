Your Money Jax: How you can utilize special discounts this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The shopping season is underway, and for many, budgets are tight. Here are a few tips on how to utilize special discounts.

It’s “Your Money Jax,” and we’re going to talk about shopping either online, in stores or both this holiday season.

Here are some ideas to help you stretch that important dollar.

First, if you are buying online, use those promo codes.

Do an internet search for store discount codes. Several websites track deals, like couponcabin.com, retailmenot.com and slickdeals.net.

Many of those promo codes are expired, but it’s still worth spending a few minutes checking them for potential savings.

If you’re shopping in stores, ask about special discounts.

Older adults, military or veteran families, teachers, students or first responders, check whether you qualify for a special discount.

For example, Senior Discount Day is on Mondays at TJ Maxx. You get 10% off.

Most are in-store only, but a few allow them online after a verification process.

Finally, don’t snooze on price adjustments.

Keep an eye on retailers’ websites for a few weeks after you’ve purchased to see if prices have dropped. Many stores will refund the difference within a few weeks and often by phone.

Putting in a little extra time to get those cheaper prices adds up. Happy shopping!

