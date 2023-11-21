Your Money Jax: How you can save money on Thanksgiving dinner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Staying on budget, especially during the holidays can be tricky, and with inflation still high, Action News Jax decided to bring back our special segment called, “Your Money Jax.”

Action News Jax anchor Phil Amato shows you some money-saving tips for your Thanksgiving dinner.

First, keep your eye on snail mail. Many retailers still hit mailboxes with catalogs and coupons.

The trick is to avoid temptation for things you don’t need and only keep the ones you want. If there’s a coupon code, snap a picture with your phone and recycle the catalog to avoid a junk pile.

Second, watch out for shrinkflation, which happens when the items you buy shrink in size but cost the same.

To avoid it, make sure you compare the product’s net weight and use the unit pricing listed on store shelves.

Also, stick with store brands.

If you think the original size of the package will return when inflation runs its course, we have some bad news, according to the executive editor of Consumer Checkbook.

“The biggest problem is that often when companies start withholding services or downsizing their products, they never go back again,” explained Kevin Brasler. “So, ice cream manufacturers, instead of getting two quarts of ice cream, now we’re getting a quart and a half, and those companies never went back to it. They’ve just stuck with that. Now, that’s the standard size as a standard practice, and we’re now getting less.”

Finally, ask for a price match. If you’re shopping in-store and find a lower price elsewhere, ask a salesperson or cashier to match the price. Many stores will honor lower prices offered by their competitors.

