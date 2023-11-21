Strong cold front to bring rain ahead of Thanksgiving rush

Jacksonville, Fl — A strong cold front is going to impact travel ahead of Thanksgiving. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a few offshore showers today. We are headed into the low 80s, it’ll be our warmest day of the week.

“If you’re already hitting the road today west on I-10 you will run into rain. In the Panhandle it won’t be until this afternoon but once you get west of there, west of Mobile, it’s already raining and storming now. That’s the system heading eastbound.”, said Buresh.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy by Wednesday as showers move in with a cold front before sunrise and continue through the early afternoon. The front will at least usher in some drier and much cooler air during the late afternoon and evening.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry in Jacksonville. Highs will be in the mid 60s Thursday. Early Black Friday shoppers should be dry. However, a few scattered showers will arrive Friday afternoon/evening. Temperatures remain in the mid 60s.

Saturday looks dry and cool overall with temperatures in the upper 60s. Buresh says it should remain dry through the weekend.