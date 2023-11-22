Mother stabbed to death, infant dies after apartment with children inside set on fire, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach mother was stabbed to death, and her apartment was set on fire with her three young children inside.

Investigators are trying to figure out who is responsible.

The fire started just after midnight at the Countryside Apartments on Beville Road.

Denjah Moore and her baby did not survive.

The fire department says the way the smoke flowed to the outside of the home and believes it was intentionally started inside.

“Unfortunately, they only call us when there’s trouble, a problem, or a crisis,” said Lt. Antwan Lewis with the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Cell phone video captured a sea of red flashing lights from fire trucks and ambulances.

As crews surrounded this apartment, smoke and flames poured out early Tuesday morning.

“This is a horrific incident,” Daytona Beach Poice Chief Jakari Young. “We are literally two days out from a holiday that centers around family, and this is what we’re here dealing with.”

Police said two young were also inside the home, and an infant was found inside a crib, who died of cardiac arrest.

Police said their mother was found with multiple stab wounds.

The state fire marshal says the fire had two starting points inside the apartment, which to them appears to be intentionally set, but police have yet to confirm who is behind it.

“Being that’s not the normal when there is a fire, as of this time, Daytona Beach Police PD is ruling it as a homicide,” Lewis said.

The family of Moore is devastated and chose not to speak on camera.

They did release a statement to Channel 9, which says, “Denjah was a loving and devoted mother of 3. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her kids. And she enjoyed doing hair and hanging out with her sister and best friend.”

The other two children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

