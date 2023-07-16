Deadly crash in Duval throws driver from motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around 1:52 a.m. on Sunday morning, a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Beach Boulevard when, for reasons still unknown, the driver lost control and collided with the curb on the right side of the road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The driver became separated from the motorcycle and was thrown over the sidewalk into the grass on the other side of the road. The driver and the motorcycle came to final rest in the grass.

The driver was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

At this time the crash is still under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Related Read: All lanes back open on Beachwood Boulevard after deadly motorcycle crash

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.