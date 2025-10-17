Pair accused of defrauding Popeyes customers arrested

BUNNELL, Fla. — A second suspect in an alleged fraud scheme at a Palm Coast Popeyes has been arrested following a seven-month investigation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaunta Johnson, 42, was taken into custody Wednesday by Flagler detectives on charges related to an organized scheme to defraud customers, a sheriff’s office news release states.

Johnson is accused of charging customers’ credit cards while working in the restaurant’s drive-thru, the news release states. She allegedly orchestrated the scheme to make commissary payments to her boyfriend, an inmate at Apalachee Correctional Institution.

Johnson remain in jail Friday morning on no bond.

Chaniqua Richberg, 48, was accused of similar charges in April. Detectives said on March 20 a victim reported witnessing Richberg tapping her credit card twice: once for her drive-thru order then again to a cell phone, the news release states. Later that day, the victim found an unauthorized charge of $311.90 on her account and reported it to law enforcement, the news release states.

During their investigation, detectives determined the fraudulent transaction was for a commissary payment to an inmate at Apalachee Correctional Institution.

Richberg was released on $7,500 bond.

“Our detectives worked diligently to identify and arrest those responsible for defrauding unsuspecting Popeyes customers,” Sheriff Rick Staly, stated in the news release.

