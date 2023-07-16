All lanes back open on Beachwood Boulevard after deadly motorcycle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State Troopers were on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash that involved one vehicle.

All Lanes are back open at Beachwood Boulevard near the Wawa.

Action News Jax is learning what led up to the crash.

State troopers on scene tell me this is a deadly motorcycle crash involving a single vehicle. @ActionNewsJax is actively working to learn more and will keep you updated both on-air and on web. https://t.co/V1WjI9ijxb pic.twitter.com/hLgtHLJVIQ — Logan MacDonald (@LoganMacMedia) July 16, 2023

According to Florida Highway Patrol’s traffic crash dashboard, there have been 276 crashes so far this year.

Fifteen of those crashes have been deadly.

