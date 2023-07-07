Duval man who caused school lockdowns in 2022 pleads guilty to federal hate crimes in separate case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County man has pleaded guilty to two federal hate crimes in the attack of two Black women with a gun.

On Sept. 10, Frederick Eugene Pierallini III, 27, walked into a Daily’s Place convenience store at 620 Chaffee Rd. S. in Jacksonville. The first victim he targeted was working as a clerk behind the register.

Pierallini attempted to walk out of the store without paying for snacks he had taken. He then returned, saying abusive words and racial slurs to the clerk. The situation escalated when Pierallini got a shotgun out of his car and pointed it at the victim. He cocked the gun by pulling the slide back to load a shell into the chamber.

The clerk ran away in fear as Pierallini continued using racial slurs throughout the encounter.

The second incident took place two days later, on Sept. 22. Pierallini approached a second victim as she was sitting in her walker on the sidewalk in the Lakewood neighborhood.

Once again, he used racial slurs and threatened to kill the victim. He briefly left before returning with a shotgun and firing a single shot. She was not injured in the attack.

“The defendant is being held accountable for targeting two Black women with a gun on two separate days because of their race and because they were engaging in federally protected activities,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “Racially motivated threats and acts of violence have no place in our society today. The Justice Department stands ready to investigate and prosecute individuals who target Black people with threats and acts of violence.”

Pierallini faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of mandatory supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. A sentencing hearing has not been set.

Action News Jax reported on Sept. 14, 2022, only two days after his second attack, that Pierallini caused 2 Lakewood preschools to go on lockdown.

In that incident, police say Pierallini fired a gun during a mental health episode. He was accused of attempted murder and resisting an officer.

Here is the full statement released by the United States Department of Justice: