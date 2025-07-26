Florida State College at Jacksonville receives $390K grant to address skilled trades shortage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) has been awarded a two-year Gable Grant from the Lowe’s Foundation, receiving $390,000 to address the skilled trades worker shortage in America.

The grant will enable FSCJ to enhance training programs for aspiring electricians, construction professionals, and HVAC technicians, thereby strengthening communities and improving access to high-demand trades careers.

“Thanks to the Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grant, FSCJ will transform access to high-demand careers through an innovative construction training initiative called ‘EmpowerEd by Lowe’s,’ which was developed to bring educational and training opportunities directly to those who need it most,” said College President John Avendano, Ph.D.

“This program is more than job training and workforce development; it’s an opportunity to restore lives while also strengthening our community both now and far into the future.”

The funding is part of the Lowe’s Foundation’s initiative to expand its network of Gable Grants recipients to 60 organizations nationwide, each focused on creating scalable pathways into trades careers.

Since the launch of the Gable Grants program in 2023, the foundation has committed $43 million across 28 states, intending to train 50,000 trades professionals over five years.

The grant will also support the recruitment of skilled instructors and provide necessary educational materials, spaces, and equipment, addressing workforce needs for large construction projects in the service area.

