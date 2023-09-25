2 Florida attractions ranked on list of ‘Top 100 Tourist Traps’

Not all tourist traps are made equal.

USA Today recently compiled a list of the Top 100 Tourist Traps worldwide by analyzing millions of Google reviews and tallying when terms like “tourist trap,” “overrated,” or “expensive” were mentioned.

Two of those attractions were located in Florida. The Everglades Alligator Farm in Homestead came in at No. 30 and Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral came in at No. 81 on the “Top 100 Tourist Traps Worldwide.”

For the Everglades Alligator Farm, 12 reviews out of 5,369 called it a tourist trap. For Kennedy Space Center, it was 25 reviews of 26,193 that used the phrase.

When it came to USA Today’s analysis of Google reviews mentioning “expensive,” several of Florida’s theme parks made their ranking of “Most Overpriced Attractions Worldwide.” Universal Orlando came in at No. 44, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay at No. 49, and Walt Disney World at No. 67.

Kennedy Space Center also made it on the “Most Overpriced” list at No. 47. The Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg came in at No. 59.

Disney World also made the list of the “Most Overrated Attractions Worldwide,” coming in at No. 87.

To see the full lists of “tourist traps” and “overrated” and “overpriced” attractions, click here.

