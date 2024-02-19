8 Florida restaurants make Yelp’s 2024 list of top pizza joints in U.S.

Eight Florida pizza joints have been recognized as some of the best in the country, according to elite Yelpers.

Sadly, none of the restaurants are in the Jacksonville area, so you’ll have to hit the road to try them.

Here’s how Yelp came up with the rankings for the “Top 100 Pizza Spots according to Yelp Elites 2024:”

“We identified businesses in the pizza category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and number of 5-star reviews each business had that were written by members of the Yelp Elite Squad.”

Here are the 8 Florida spots that made the list and where they ranked:

39. The Alchemist Cafe, Wilton Manors

55. Prato, Winter Park

56. Noble Crust, St. Petersburg

70. CRUST, Miami

72. Eddie & Sam’s N.Y. Pizza, Tampa

89. Big City Tavern, Fort Lauderdale

90. Vivo Italian Kitchen, Orlando

100. Cristino’s Coal Oven Pizza, Clearwater, Florida

Click here to see the full list from Yelp.

