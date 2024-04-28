Deputies: 10 injured, 16-year-old in custody after shooting at Sanford event venue

SANFORD, Fla. — Ten people are injured after a shooting overnight at an event venue, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Deputies said it happened shortly after midnight Sunday at the Cabana Live in unincorporated Sanford.

According to a news release, there was a large crowd for an event at Cabana Live, and deputies were called to patrol the area.

When they arrived at the scene, law enforcement heard multiple gunshots and found out that a security officer had caught the suspected shooter, a 16-year-old.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: JFRD, FFS working on brush fire on Jacksonville’s Southside

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.