Disney announces fall treats for Magic Kingdom, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Get ready for a sweet Halloween season at Walt Disney World.

On Monday, Disney announced its fall menus for Magic Kingdom. Of the 30 items, nearly all of them are new offerings this year.

Many of the sweet and savory items will be unique to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which runs Aug. 11 through Nov. at Magic Kingdom.

Other items will be available during traditional park hours, outside of Not-So-Scary.

